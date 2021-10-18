On October 12, 2021, all three commissioners met in regular meeting with County Clerk Cindy Garner assisting. The agenda was approved as published.
Assessor Heber Dunford provided a written report and commented motor vehicle registrations decreased somewhat but walk-in visits have not changed appreciably. He noted the Governor’s Office is looking at Motor Vehicle Division processing which may result a state-wide change to licensing. Work on appraisals of new construction and re-valuation continues. Dunford advised another adjustment during the next year is expected to bring the County into conformance with market values. The State Board of Tax Appeals set a hearing on December 1 to address an appeal.
Commissioner Jensen met with state officials to show them the East Shore Road and the newly-constructed Utah roadway. In response to a citizens’ request in the September meeting, Jensen investigated the Dingle Cemetery Road and visited with neighbors but the road does not meet subdivision standards. Therefore, the existing subdivision used another access. Nonetheless, Jensen believes there is an opportunity for homes to be built using cemetery road.
Chairman Rasmussen revisited the dispute between landowners regarding road access between private property and the Forest Service – a topic previously before the commissioners. Randy Budge, representing a landowner involved, had spoken with Chairman Rasmussen and the matter remains unresolved. It is anticipated the County will participate in a partial solution by placing gravel in a mudhole that had been one of the reasons the roadway had been re-routed.
Rasmussen noted the County has had 72 Covid cases and active cases are down to 24 but another increase is expected in early December. Hospitals across the state continue at full or near-full capacity, making it difficult to handle emergencies.
Commissioner Payne talked with the Fair Board about accessibility, ticket sales and use of ARPA funds. He suggested improvements of restrooms and handicapped parking. The sales for Fair animals this year was $270,300. He also noted issues at Antelope Flats and at Bailey Creek where new construction rerouted water onto the county road and washes out driveways. Instruction was given that leaf buildup in drains and discarded pop cans need to be cleared and furnace filters should be changed at the courthouse.
In Sheriff Heslington’s absence, Deputy Micah Rigby provided a report. The commissioners requested he express their appreciation to the other deputies for the work they perform for the County.
In regular business, claims were ratified unanimously. Minutes of August 9, September 22 and October 4th meetings were approved unanimously. Commissioner’s minutes of September 13th were approved by Rasmussen and Jensen with Payne abstaining due to his absence from that meeting. An agreement with Computer Arts Inc. was considered with Clerk Garner noting the Financial Odyssey Courts Interface component had not yet proven to be functional. An adjustment was to be made to reflect the decision not to use that component and the agreement was otherwise unanimously approved. Proposed State Park fees were reviewed. An update was given on publicly-accessible boat launching and the intent to improve the road from Bear Lake north through Dingle then the possibility of reconstructing the road along the east shore of Bear Lake. A certificate of residency was unanimously approved. A Boundary Line Agreement designed to settle questions on what have previously been
crooked lot lines in the Allinger Park area was unanimously approved. Chairman Rasmussen remarked legislative districts are being revisited state-wide and may be redrawn in a way that decreases small counties’ influence. Proposals for redistricting are available online for review. In the same manner, inside the County, precinct boundaries are under review and the process should result in an evenly-distributed population. The Grant Agreement and Resolution regarding Idaho Airport Aid was read and approved unanimously.
In his written report, Wayne Davidson showed new construction permits now total 66. Community water systems are struggling to extend water and that restriction may slow growth. Fiber optics are being expanded to serve those working from home. Davidson commented that the steeply rising real estate price “is taking away young families’ ability to buy.” Davidson reacted negatively to the wooden directional signs in the hallway and commented he did not approve them. Commissioner Payne was assigned to review building signage.
Johnathan Bradshaw of M2 Automation proposed a new system for courthouse security. If approved, the cost would be $1200/year for an initial five-year period and would provide a “panic button” feature enabling personnel to summon assistance. Quarterly visits by M2 would include battery changes and confirmation the system remained operable. The matter will be considered at a future meeting.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Mitch Poulsen presented Planning Commission recommendations on Stuart Crane’s rezone and final plat and a final plat for The Knolls at The Reserve. The commissioners approved both recommendations. Poulsen explained The Knolls plat denoted the buildable areas and the developer is pursuing an irrevocable letter of credit. Poulsen mentioned a software program by A1 which has been purchased by Rich County and others. The commissioners opted to look at the proposal during the November meeting and review it online at www.aeonai.com.
Via telephone, Brad Bugger joined a discussion of alternative access points from or to Mountain Way and formation of a committee to make recommendations. The committee will be chaired by Commissioner Jensen with Mr. Bugger as vice-chair and others from Road & Bridge, Fire Department, Bear Lake West POA and HOA and others while keeping membership low to expedite decision-making. An evacuation plan and the possibility of a building moratorium while the matter was considered were discussed. It was agreed property owners’ buy-in would be required where additional property was needed to achieve egress/ingress points. A motion was unanimously approved to form the committee and authorize them to make recommendations.
During public comments, Ed Izatt noted that there had been a second route off Mountain Way in use during Bear Lake West’s early development, but it had later been blocked. The commissioners were apprised of the need for Lifepacs and information was given concerning a Quick Response Unit. Rasmussen noted the County’s Ambulance Service is the only volunteer service in the State at this time. Izatt added that it is also the first such service in the state but it is down to 26 EMTs with open houses underway to attract trainees for a class starting in January.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Scott Esquibel reported work on grading roads, removal of beaver dams, prepping equipment for winter storage and upfitting winter equipment. The report documented the number of vehicles using several county roads and the number of vehicles speeding on those roads. The East Shore Road showed 167 vehicles on a Saturday with 55 vehicles exceeding 35
mph. Overall, traffic on Bench Road and in the Nounan and Bern areas exceeded the speed limit on a consistent basis. Work continues on Jericho Loop where the bid construction process is underway with completion scheduled by the fall of 2022.
Nathan Cleaver of Keller Associates discussed difficulties encountered on improving the road from Bear Lake through Dingle due to the Wildlife Refuge owning 1.5 miles of the tract. At the conclusion of his explanation, the commissioners unanimously authorized Chairman Rasmussen to sign the right of way grant for that road improvement to progress.
Upon unanimous roll call vote, the commissioners proceeded with an Executive Session under Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b), (d) and (f) to discuss matters involving employee evaluation, records exempt from disclosure and pending or imminently likely litigation. At the conclusion of the Executive Session, the commissioners unanimously approved release of several indigent claim liens. More information was required on an employee matter.
County Emergency Response Manager Alan Eborn discussed several items for inclusion in the ARPA grant. He explained first aid kit purchases for anticipated CERT training and other supplies that would be stored for emergencies. Communications needs among the multiple departments and locations, with a variety of frequencies and radios in use were discussed. The communications committee should continue work to make recommendations inasmuch as the system is high priority and high cost.
A lengthy discussion was held concerning the Personnel Policy with each proposal carefully reviewed before a conclusion was reached. Matters involving eligibility for comp time for new employees due to a designation as an hourly employee as opposed to a salaried employee, longevity raises, references to the Landfill inasmuch as that is no longer a county function, holiday pay for employees who opt to work the holiday but take another day off instead, vacation and sick leave use at employment separation, retirement party expenditures, among additional topics. The commissioners approved many modifications but concluded that several paragraphs required further study. Chairman Rasmussen encouraged consideration of PTO as opposed to vacation and sick leave and hoped to incorporate such a change in the next budget year.
An air filtration system proposal was made by Frank Gill from IAQ Pure Air Shield who showed a brief video introducing filtration system capabilities to improve indoor air quality. The commissioners thanked Gill for his presentation but took no action.
A second, non-agenda Executive Session was held following a unanimous roll call vote to consider records that are exempt from disclosure. At the conclusion of the Executive Session, the commissioners returned to the regular meeting and unanimously approved a decision regarding an indigent claim then adjourned.