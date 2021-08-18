The regular meeting of the County Commissioners was called to order on August 9, 2021, by Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen with Commissioners Brad Jensen and Rex Payne in attendance. Assistance was provided by Cindy Garner, County Clerk, and Joe Hayes, County Prosecutor. The agenda was given unanimous approval as published.
County Treasurer Poulsen discussed six parcels where mineral rights taxes were delinquent in the amount of $70.50. Permission was sought from the Commissioners to sell the mineral rights. She continued that Ramaa Iyer, who is reported to be blind, was on the agenda to waive the penalty and interest on the second half of taxes owed due to a question whether the notice had been issued with respect to accumulating penalties. Returning to the mineral rights issue, a non-agenda item was approved by the Commissioners to allow the property owner to purchase the mineral rights and bring the taxes current.
Assessor Heber Dunford reported receipt of $119,813.56 for vehicle titles and $4,574.00 for Parks and Recreation. He explained commercial properties are the focus of appraisals in the state this year inasmuch as they have been neglected since 2015. The county is at the end of its five-year re-valuation plan so a new plan must be filed. He anticipates another big increase in valuations next year. Mapping continues to be difficult but the new employee is working well. Dunford added that his office has previously processed homeowners exemption applications but that the State Tax Commission requires the county commissioners approve those applications so that process will be modified. Finally, the State Tax Commission’s guidelines indicate the Assessor’s Office is seriously understaffed for the appraisal of 11,000+ parcels.
Miscellaneous topics included a memorandum of understanding on land on the lake, a September agenda item to discuss Maverik, a meeting with Randy Budge, a letter proposed regarding a National Heritage Area Designation which was not executed, an Assessor’s Office employee on maternity leave for three months, the proposal by Bannock County regarding sharing costs of the Juvenile Detention Center, a survey of the properties traded between Montpelier and the County with removal of debris and fencing of the site, a cattle guard at Indian Creek which needs to be relocated, determination of the status of the University of Idaho or County as the employer for a one year grant, interview of extension agent applicants, and a conference in McCall that the Recorder’s Office may attend. Commissioner Jensen met with communications representatives and Chairman Rasmussen indicated approximately $30M is available for an upgrade, adding that there is a blind spot in Hell Hole between Wyoming and Idaho to be resolved.
Returning to the agenda, a motion was unanimously made approving claims presented. Minutes of July 12 and July 21, 2021 were unanimously approved. A form for appeals will be prepared for the next meeting’s agenda. The fiscal year 2022 Indigent Defense Financial Assistance Agreement was unanimously approved, as was the agreement on the Mini-Cassia Juvenile Detention Center which is an agreement to house the County’s juveniles in the event there is an overflow population.
Prosecutor Hayes proposed two changes in his budget. The first was to move $2,500 from conferences and training and place it in capitol expenses for filing cabinets and the Commissioners agreed. The second item was to increase the prosecutor’s salary from the contract rate of $64,928 to $73,075. Following a discussion, the Commissioners approved an increase to $72,000.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson reported that he is seeing some decreases in lumber costs and a small slow down in new housing starts. He stated that during his 13 years as inspector, this is the first time more than 40 new homes have been issued permits and there are 49 now with more expected. Fish Haven continues to have the highest new housing starts. He reiterated that because everyone cannot afford a house, some are “working the system” by installing a shed then using it as housing. Prosecutor Hayes mentioned defining “residence” as part of the ordinance update. Davidson predicted that within five years, the lakeshore between Fish Haven and St. Charles will be built-out.
An unsuccessful attempt was made to contact Ramaa Iyer to discuss waiver of penalty and interest. The Commissioners unanimously approved cancellation of the penalty and interest as requested and Treasurer Poulsen will contact Iyer to notify her.
Kendra Penry of the Stokes Nature Center requested the Commissioners’ input on the annual “Celebrate our Founders” event that will begin in Garden City, moving south, and go around the lake. It is not structured and about 20 people participated in 2020. A motion was unanimously approved that a permit be completed so that the appropriate authorities are aware of the activity.
Sheriff Heslington stated that Raspberry Days had seen about 15 additional officers who came from Bingham, Caribou and Jefferson counties. Additional state troopers had also been present on Friday and Saturday. One hundred sixteen infraction tickets had been written for drug possession, fires, vehicle registrations, sanitation, alcohol, etc. The reserve officers are up and running, work is progressing on a regular basis with the Forest Service and is a good pairing. He noted a fatality had occurred over the weekend involving a gentleman on an ATV. Additional communications meetings will be held with the intent to look at options to select an efficient, effective solution.
Craig Shuler and Dean Barker presented maps, letters and comments regarding property in the Dry Canyon area with history of fences, roadway and gates, along with information on rights of way over the years. Raliegh Scott, Soda Springs Senior Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish & Game, also commented on the area’s use and the necessity of unimpeded access. Chairman Rasmussen indicated he had a meeting set with Randy Budge who represents a property owner and additional information will be available thereafter.
County Road and Bridge Superintendent Scott Esquibel indicated the budget for magnesium chloride would be expended by week’s end and he inquired whether additional applications should be made above that limit inasmuch as phone calls are already being received from people who want it. It was determined that no additional funds would be expended in the current fiscal year for magnesium chloride. The next Five County Transportation Meeting is on October 7th and will be held in the Oregon Trail Center. One of the traffic radar machines is located on Bench Road but it is not producing an accurate count because it sometimes picks up the highway traffic. Georgetown continues to hope to have more traffic count machines, perhaps as many as seven, and may purchase units. Speed limit signs in Georgetown and on Mill Canyon Road were proposed but no decision was made.
A motion was made and unanimously approved to go into executive session for the purpose of discussing pending or imminently likely litigation. In addition to the Commissioners, Amy Bishop, Joe Hayes, Sheriff Heslington and Scott Esquibel remained for the executive session.
Following a brief discussion, a motion was unanimously approved to reduce specific roadways in the Raymond area to 60’ widths.
Consideration was given to a request that a right of way in the Liberty area be vacated. Comments were made by adjacent property owners, Roy and Shannon Bunderson, and by Prosecutor Hayes. A motion was made and unanimously approved to deny the right of way vacation and Hayes was directed to write a letter to the petitioner to that effect.
With respect to an access point from the County road in the Bailey Creek area, property owner McKinnon reiterated that it was the only method to access his property and he requested permission to modify and lessen the negative impacts his neighbor Webster had objected to, such as runoff, while improving the road to become an advantage to both. The Commissioners instructed Esquibel to meet with McKinnon to assure water does not runoff into Webster’s property and to reduce the grade. A motion was made and unanimously approved to grant a variance for grading, slope and encroachment with cooperation among the county and both property owners throughout the reconstruction process.
Senior Center board representatives Jean Alleman (president) and Richard Yeoman (board member) delivered appreciation for years of support from the County but advised the status quo cannot continue. Yeoman stated that the Center’s finances have deteriorated to the point it must close within 9 to 12 months if no additional financial sources are generated. He outlined various tactics that are being employed to gather interest and support but those methods may not meet success. Programs the Center provides County residents were mentioned such as 150-200 meals served per week of which 40 are delivered twice a week via two routes. It was estimated the Center has experienced a 70% drop in people served during the pandemic. The Commissioners expressed support for the Center and remembered the property under the building belongs to the County and that the location is used as an emergency site with a generator on the premises. Chairman Rasmussen requested detailed costs be provided as quickly as possible so that the Commissioners could evaluate the County’s ability to provide financial assistance.