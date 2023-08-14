bl

Aerial view of Bear Lake, from the north.

 Vladsinger/CC 4.0

The Bear Lake Public Lands Committee met August 7 to discuss implementing new restrictions on lakeshore access and use.

Members of the committee had met with Governor Brad Little on July 20, one day after the governor had signed an Idaho Board of Land order prohibiting certain activities below the high-water mark of Bear Lake.


