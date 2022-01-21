Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, January 26

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: GBB vs Soda Springs 4:30 p.m.

• CHS: WR @ Mt. View 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 27

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French Dip Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: BBB Vs Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.

• CHS: BB vs Kemmerer 4:00 p.m

• RHS: BB Freshman @ Mt. View All Day

Friday, January 28

• Community Center: Ham and Potato Lunch. Cordel Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: BBB VS. Freemont 4:30 p.m.

• BLHS: GBB @ Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.

• CHS: Wr RonThon Tour TBA

• RHS: GBB vs North Summit All Day

RHS: WR Divisionals @ Bryce Valley 8:00 a.m.

• RHS: BBB @ Telos

Saturday, January 29

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2

• BLHS: WR @ Grace All Day.

• CHS: WR RonThon Tour TBA

• CHS: State Cheer

• RHS: GBB @ Wendover

• RHS: BBB @ Mount Vernon 8:00 a.m.

Monday, January 31

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, February 1

• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

• BLHS: GBB TOURNAMENT ALL DAY

Wednesday, February 2

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: BBB VS Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.

