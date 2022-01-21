• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, January 26
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: GBB vs Soda Springs 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: WR @ Mt. View 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 27
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French Dip Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: BBB Vs Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: BB vs Kemmerer 4:00 p.m
• RHS: BB Freshman @ Mt. View All Day
Friday, January 28
• Community Center: Ham and Potato Lunch. Cordel Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB VS. Freemont 4:30 p.m.
• BLHS: GBB @ Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: Wr RonThon Tour TBA
• RHS: GBB vs North Summit All Day
• RHS: WR Divisionals @ Bryce Valley 8:00 a.m.
• RHS: BBB @ Telos
Saturday, January 29
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• BLHS: WR @ Grace All Day.
• CHS: WR RonThon Tour TBA
• CHS: State Cheer
• RHS: GBB @ Wendover
• RHS: BBB @ Mount Vernon 8:00 a.m.
Monday, January 31
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, February 1
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: GBB TOURNAMENT ALL DAY
Wednesday, February 2
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB VS Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.