Wednesday, October 9

■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Spaghgetti lunch at noon and Bingo.

■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Addiction Recovery Pro-gram: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■  Rotary Club noon at the Community Center

■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■ BLHS FFA State Soils @ Burley

■ BLHS VB Aberdeen @ Bear Lake

■ CHS Chadron State College Visit @ Library 3:15 p.m

Thursday, October 10

■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■  Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ Community Center: French dip sandwich lunch at noon.

■ BLHS FALL BREAK

■ BLHS VB @ Malad

■ CHS JHFB with Mountain View @ 4 pm

■ CHS FB with Pig Piney 4,5,6

■ RMS VB vs. Star Valley @ 4 p.m.

■ RHS VB Mount Vernon @ 6 p.m.

Friday, October 11

■ Community Center: Social hour at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Turkey lunch at noon.

■  Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

■ BLHS VB Varsity @ Ogden Tournament

■ BLHS Junior Cheer

■ BLHS FB JV Malad @ Bear Lake

■ BLHS FB Varsity Malad @ Bear Lake

■ CHS FB @Rocky Mtn. 6pm

■ CHS Friday School 8-12

■ RHS VB Richfield Tournament all day

■ RMS VB @ Cokeville CANCELLED

■ RHS FB @ Duchesne 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

■  Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ CHS JHVB @ Evanston Tournament 12

■ RHS VB @ Richfield Tournament all day

■ RMS VB @ North Divisional Tournament 9 a.m.

■ RMS FB @ Pinedale (7&8) 10 a.m.

Monday, October 14

■  Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■  CHS JVFB w/Mt. View 3:30pm

Tuesday, October 15

■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■  BL Library Mommy and Me Story Hour @ 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour @ 11:00

■ Community Center: Beef stew lunch at noon.

■  Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

■ BLHS Service-a-Thon

■ CHS Fall Concert

■ RHS Picture Retakes all day

■  RHS Region Cross Country @ Murray 11 a.m.

Wednesday, October 16

■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Navajo taco lunch at noon and Bingo.

■  Addiction Recovery Pro-gram: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■  Rotary Club noon at the Community Center

■ BLHS XC Preston Invite

■ CHS JHFB @Lyman 4pm

■ CHS JHVB w/Green River 4pm

