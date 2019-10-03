Wednesday, October 9
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Spaghgetti lunch at noon and Bingo.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Pro-gram: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ BLHS FFA State Soils @ Burley
■ BLHS VB Aberdeen @ Bear Lake
■ CHS Chadron State College Visit @ Library 3:15 p.m
Thursday, October 10
■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Community Center: French dip sandwich lunch at noon.
■ BLHS FALL BREAK
■ BLHS VB @ Malad
■ CHS JHFB with Mountain View @ 4 pm
■ CHS FB with Pig Piney 4,5,6
■ RMS VB vs. Star Valley @ 4 p.m.
■ RHS VB Mount Vernon @ 6 p.m.
Friday, October 11
■ Community Center: Social hour at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Turkey lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ BLHS VB Varsity @ Ogden Tournament
■ BLHS Junior Cheer
■ BLHS FB JV Malad @ Bear Lake
■ BLHS FB Varsity Malad @ Bear Lake
■ CHS FB @Rocky Mtn. 6pm
■ CHS Friday School 8-12
■ RHS VB Richfield Tournament all day
■ RMS VB @ Cokeville CANCELLED
■ RHS FB @ Duchesne 4 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ CHS JHVB @ Evanston Tournament 12
■ RHS VB @ Richfield Tournament all day
■ RMS VB @ North Divisional Tournament 9 a.m.
■ RMS FB @ Pinedale (7&8) 10 a.m.
Monday, October 14
■ CHS JVFB w/Mt. View 3:30pm
Tuesday, October 15
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ BL Library Mommy and Me Story Hour @ 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour @ 11:00
■ Community Center: Beef stew lunch at noon.
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
■ BLHS Service-a-Thon
■ CHS Fall Concert
■ RHS Picture Retakes all day
■ RHS Region Cross Country @ Murray 11 a.m.
Wednesday, October 16
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Navajo taco lunch at noon and Bingo.
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS XC Preston Invite
■ CHS JHFB @Lyman 4pm
■ CHS JHVB w/Green River 4pm