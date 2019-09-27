Wednesday, October 2
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Chicken Cordon Blu lunch at noon.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ AJ Winters Book Fair
■ BLHS VB @ Soda 5 p.m.
■ CHS JHFB with Big Piney @ 4 p.m.
■ CHS JHVB with Kemmerer @ 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 3
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Taco Bar lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.
■ BLHS XC Bob Conley Invite Pocatello 1 p.m.
■ BLHS VB Westside @ Bear Lake 5 p.m.
■ CHS Footgall vs Natrona JV @ Greenriver 3 p.m.
■ RMS Footgall vs Star Valley 7,8 @ 4 p.m.
Friday, October 4
■ Community Center: April Matthews performing at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ BLHS VB C Team @ Highland
■ BLHS FB Soda @ Bear Lake 5 p.m.
■ BLHS FBJV Soda @ Bear Lake 7 p.m.
■ CHS VB @ Lyman 3,4,5
■ RMS VB vs Manilla @ 10 a.m.
■ RHS VB vs Duchesne @ 2:30 p.m.
■ RHS Footgall @ Enterprise 3 p.m.
Saturday, October 5
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS VBJV Tournament @ Bear Lake
■ CHS JHVB @ Big Piney 1:30
■ CHS JHVB @ Pinedale 10 a.m.
■ CHS VB @ Rich 4,5,6
■ RMS VB @ Big Pine/Pinedale 10 a.m.
■ RHS VB vs Cokeville 4 p.m.
Monday, October 7
■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome
Tuesday, October 8
■ BL Library Mommy and Me Story Hour @ 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour @ 11:00
■ Community Center: Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.
■ St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
■ Georgetown City Countil: 7:00 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
■ Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS FFA State Soils @ Burley
■ BLHS Kaleb Home Game @ 4 p.m.
■ CHS/CES School Picture Day
Wednesday, October 9
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Spaghgetti lunch at noon.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday @ 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ BLHS FFA State Soils @ Burley
■ BLHS VB Aberdeen @ Bear Lake
■ CHS Chadron State College Visit @ Library 3:15 p.m