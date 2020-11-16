• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Tacos Lunch.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: GBB at Grace at 5:30 p.m.
• CJHS: GBB at Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
• CJHS: WR with Cokeville Duals at 4 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs SV-Postponed at 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
• Community Center: Social Hour at Noon, Turkey Lunch.
• BLHS: FB Milk Bowl
• RHS: WR Hydration Test at North Summit Postponed at 1:30 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Preview Tournament at Richfield Canceled at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: GBB at Marsh Valley at 4 p.m. (Please check school schedule)
• CJHS: GBB with Lyman at 1:30 p.m.
• CJHS: GBB with Mt. View at 10 a.m.
• CJHS: WR at Kemmerer Duals TBA
• RMS: WR at Kemmerer Tournament Postponed at 10 a.m.
• RMS: GBB at Mt. View Postponed at 1:30 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Lyman Postponed at 10 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 23
• CHS: Winter practices begin
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at Hospital Board Room
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Ham Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters: For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• CHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• RHS: Early Release Thanksgiving Holiday