• Bear Lake County Library Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Jan 5
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: WR @ Cokeville All Day
Thursday, Jan 6
• BL Library: Story Time — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: BBB @ GRACE 4:00 P.M.
• BLHS: GBB @ WEST SIDE 4:30 P.M.
• CHS: BB @ Kemmerer TBA
Friday, Jan. 7
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Twice Baked Potato Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: BB @ Kemmerer TBA
• RHS: BBB @ North Summit 4:00 P.M.
Saturday, Jan 8
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: WR Bear Lake Classic All Day
• BLHS: GBB @ Soda Springs 4:00 P.M.
• RHS: BB vs Manilla 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan 10
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Jan 11
• BL Library: Learning Fun Time Hour — 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool Story Hour 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Jan 12
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Tenderloin Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: GBB VS Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.