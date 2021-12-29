Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Jan 5

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: WR @ Cokeville All Day

Thursday, Jan 6

• BL Library: Story Time — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: BBB @ GRACE 4:00 P.M.

• BLHS: GBB @ WEST SIDE 4:30 P.M.

• CHS: BB @ Kemmerer TBA

Friday, Jan. 7

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Twice Baked Potato Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• CHS: BB @ Kemmerer TBA

• RHS: BBB @ North Summit 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, Jan 8

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: WR Bear Lake Classic All Day

• BLHS: GBB @ Soda Springs 4:00 P.M.

• RHS: BB vs Manilla 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan 10

• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Jan 11

• BL Library:  Learning Fun Time Hour — 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool Story Hour 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.

• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

Wednesday, Jan 12

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Tenderloin Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: GBB VS Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.

