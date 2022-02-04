• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, February 9
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meat Loaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• School Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at District Office.
• BLHS: GBB District Tournament
Thursday, February 10
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ham Sandwich and Veg. soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Bingo:6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: BBB @ Aberdeen
• RHS: BBB vs Mount Vernon 4:30
• RHS:BB 9th Grade @ Star Valley
Friday, February 11
• Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch.Laua Lee and Darius Matua entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• RMSHA: Snowmobile Hill Climbs: Price Ranch Geneva Id 8:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. Questions call Kyle Lyngar 928-200-4355.
• BLHS: WR vs. Mt. View
• BLHS: Morp
• RHS: WR State @ SVC
• CHS: WR @ Carbon County Tournament in Saratoga
• CHS: BB w Encampment 4, 5:30 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 12
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• RMSHA: Snowmobile Hill Climbs: Price Ranch Geneva Id 8:00 a.m-5:00 p.m. Questions call Kyle Lyngar 928-200-4355.
• BLHS: BBB District Tournament
• RHS: WR State @ SVC
• CHS: WR @ Carbon County Tournament in Saratoga 3:00 p.m.
• CHS: BB w/Saratgoa 12:00, 1:30, 3:00
Monday, February 14
• VALENTINES DAY
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, February 15
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: BBB District Tournament
Wednesday, February 16
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Enchilada Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: GBB State Tournament
• RHS: GWR State @ SVC
• CHS: BB w/FARSON 4, 5:30 7 PM