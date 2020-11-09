Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• VETERANS DAY: Recognize the veterans who served for our country!

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.

• Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• CJHS: GBB at Star Valley at 4 p.m.

• CJHS: WR at Rich at 5 p.m.

• RMS: WR Tri at 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

• Community Center: Veterans Program with Maury Young and Ed Lyon at Noon, Lasagna Lunch.

• BLHS: BBB first day of practice 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

• BLHS: GBB first day of competition

• BLHS: FB playoff – 3rd round

• CJHS: WR duals at Mt. View at 3:30 p.m.

• RMS: GBB vs Lyman at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.

• BLHS: GBB Firth at BL at 4 p.m.

• RMS: WR Lyman Tournament at 9 a.m.

• RMS: GBB at Manila at 10 a.m.

• RHS: FB State Championship All day

Monday, Nov. 16

• BLHS: WR first day of practice

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 18

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.