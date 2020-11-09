• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
• VETERANS DAY: Recognize the veterans who served for our country!
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.
• Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• CJHS: GBB at Star Valley at 4 p.m.
• CJHS: WR at Rich at 5 p.m.
• RMS: WR Tri at 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
• Community Center: Veterans Program with Maury Young and Ed Lyon at Noon, Lasagna Lunch.
• BLHS: BBB first day of practice 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
• BLHS: GBB first day of competition
• BLHS: FB playoff – 3rd round
• CJHS: WR duals at Mt. View at 3:30 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs Lyman at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: GBB Firth at BL at 4 p.m.
• RMS: WR Lyman Tournament at 9 a.m.
• RMS: GBB at Manila at 10 a.m.
• RHS: FB State Championship All day
Monday, Nov. 16
• BLHS: WR first day of practice
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.