• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Mar. 24
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Porcupine Meatballs Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
• BLHS: V/JV Golf at Aberdeen.
Thursday, Mar. 25
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sausage/Biscuit Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
• BLHS: Baseball at Logan.
• BLHS: Track – West side quad.
Friday, Mar. 26
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Softball at Tauphus Park (Ririe and North Fremont).
• CJHS: Track at Lyman at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Mar. 27
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
Monday, Mar. 29
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Spring Break.
Tuesday, Mar. 30
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• BLHS: Softball 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 31
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Golf at American Falls.
• CHS: Track at Mt. View TBA.