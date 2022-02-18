• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, February 23
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Roast Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
Thursday, February 24,
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m Biscuits and Gravy Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: State Wrestling Tournament Holt Arena
• CHS: Regional BB Tournament @ Lander
Friday, February 25
• Community Center: Chicken Florentine Lunch Cordell Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Make up day
• CHS: Regional BB Tournament @ Lander
Saturday, February 26
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• CHS: Regional BB Tournament @ Lander
Monday, February 28
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: First Day of Golf Practice
Tuesday, March 1
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Wednesday, March 2
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Lunch Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: State BBB Tournament