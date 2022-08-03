Wednesday, August 3• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Tetrazzini lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Gospel Music: 6 p.m. at Bible Believers Baptist Church, 388 Webster St. in Montpelier.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, August 4• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot roast beef sandwich lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Table tennis 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, August 5• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 11:30 a.m. Pennsylvania pot roast 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, August 6• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, August 7• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• LDS services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
Monday, August 8• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, August 9• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time. 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, August 10• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti/salad lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
