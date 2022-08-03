Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wednesday, August 3• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Tetrazzini lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you