• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Apr. 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef 'N Broccoli Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Golf at Grace V Girls and all JV.
• BLHS: Softball Preston at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Golf at Soda Springs vs. Boys.
• CHS: Track at Star Valley at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Apr. 22
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken 'N Dumplings Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CJHS: Track at Mt. View TBA.
Friday, Apr. 23
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Golf at Marsh Valley vs. Girls.
• BLHS: Baseball Malad @ Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Track DirectCom Invitational.
• RHS: Golf at Bear Lake 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 24
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Baseball at West Jefferson • CHS: Track at Skyview TBA.
• RHS: Track at Skyview 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Apr. 26
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Cheer at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 27
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at Hospital Board Room.
• BLHS: Track at Arco.
Wednesday, Apr. 28
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet 'N Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Baseball at Malad.