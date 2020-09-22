Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Broccoli Sir Fry Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

• BLHS: VB Soda at BL at 5 p.m.

• CJHS: FB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.

• RHS: ASVAB Sophomores at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Chicken bacon ranch casserole Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• BLHS: VB at Westside at 5 p.m.

• CJHS: VB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.

• CHS: VB at Rich 4, 5, 6 p.m.

• RMS: FB at SV at 6 p.m.

• RHS: VB vs. Cokeville at 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

• Community Center: Stuffed pork Lunch.

• BLHS: XC Snakeriver Invitational at Blackfoot at 1 p.m.

• CHS: FB at Thermopolis at 5 p.m.

• CHS: VB with LSRV at 4, 5 p.m.

• RMS: VB at Manila 10 p.m.

• RHS: XC at Evanston at 10 a.m.

• RHS: FB vs. Enterprise at 1 p.m.

• RHS: VB at North Summit (Pink Game) at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.

• CJHS: VB with Big Piney at 1 p.m.

• CHS: VB with Pinedale at 1 a.m.

• RHS: VB state tournament at UVU all day

Monday Oct. 5

• CHS: JVFB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

• BLHS: SERVICE-A-THON

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried chicken Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

• BLHS: VB at Aberdeen at 5 p.m.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.