• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Broccoli Sir Fry Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
• BLHS: VB Soda at BL at 5 p.m.
• CJHS: FB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.
• RHS: ASVAB Sophomores at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Chicken bacon ranch casserole Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: VB at Westside at 5 p.m.
• CJHS: VB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
• CHS: VB at Rich 4, 5, 6 p.m.
• RMS: FB at SV at 6 p.m.
• RHS: VB vs. Cokeville at 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
• Community Center: Stuffed pork Lunch.
• BLHS: XC Snakeriver Invitational at Blackfoot at 1 p.m.
• CHS: FB at Thermopolis at 5 p.m.
• CHS: VB with LSRV at 4, 5 p.m.
• RMS: VB at Manila 10 p.m.
• RHS: XC at Evanston at 10 a.m.
• RHS: FB vs. Enterprise at 1 p.m.
• RHS: VB at North Summit (Pink Game) at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• CJHS: VB with Big Piney at 1 p.m.
• CHS: VB with Pinedale at 1 a.m.
• RHS: VB state tournament at UVU all day
Monday Oct. 5
• CHS: JVFB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: SERVICE-A-THON
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried chicken Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: VB at Aberdeen at 5 p.m.