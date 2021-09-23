• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Senior Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CHS: JHFB w/ Big Piney 4 p.m.
• BLHS: VB - @ Malad
Thursday, Sept. 30
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Club Hoagie Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: CC - Bear Lake Classic
• BLHS: FB - JV -Star Valley @ BL
• RHS: VB vs Lyman
Friday, Oct. 1
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Pork Roast Lunch. Dal Sellers entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: FB w/Thermopolis 1pm
• CHS: VB w/Pinedale 4,5,6pm
• CV Schools: Scheduled School Day(Homecoming)
• RHS: FB Freshman @ Star Valley
• RHS: VB @ Mt. Vernon
• RHS: VB @ ICS
Saturday, Oct. 2
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• CHS: JHVB @Big Piney 1pm
• CHS: JHVB @Pinedale 10am
• RHS: VB vs Manila
Monday, Oct. 4
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: College Application Week
• CHS: JVFB @Kemmerer 4:30pm
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS: Service A Thon
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet & Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).