Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Senior Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

CHS: JHFB w/ Big Piney 4 p.m.

BLHS: VB - @ Malad

Thursday, Sept. 30

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Club Hoagie Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: CC - Bear Lake Classic

• BLHS: FB - JV -Star Valley @ BL

• RHS: VB vs Lyman

Friday, Oct. 1

Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Pork Roast Lunch. Dal Sellers entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

CHS: FB w/Thermopolis 1pm

CHS: VB w/Pinedale 4,5,6pm

CV Schools: Scheduled School Day(Homecoming)

RHS: FB Freshman @ Star Valley

RHS: VB @ Mt. Vernon

RHS: VB @ ICS

Saturday, Oct. 2

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

CHS: JHVB @Big Piney 1pm

CHS: JHVB @Pinedale 10am

RHS: VB vs Manila

Monday, Oct. 4

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

BLHS: College Application Week

CHS: JVFB @Kemmerer 4:30pm

Tuesday, Oct. 5

BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.

BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.

St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

BLHS: Service A Thon

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet & Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

