• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
Wednesday, April 29
• Community Center: Beef enchilada lunch - call in for order
Friday, May 1
• Community Center: Salisbury steak, onions and mushrooms, banana, roll and milk lunch - call in for order.
Tuesday, May 5
• Georgetown City Council: at 7 p.m.by teleconference
• Paris City Council: at 7:30 p.m.by teleconference
Wednesday, May 6
• Community Center: Ham and potato casserole, carrots and onions, fruit, roll and milk lunch - call in for order
• Bloomington City: Council Meeting at 7 p.m.
• Montpelier City: Council Meeting at 7:30 p.m. by teleconference