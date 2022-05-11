• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 11
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meat Loaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Choir Concert 6 p.m. MS
• BLHS: Band Concert 7 p.m. MS
Thursday, May 12
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story
Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45
a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11
a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sausage Biscut Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, May 13
• Community Center: Chicken Breast Lunch. Entertainment to be announced . Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: High School Rodeo @Afton
• CHS: Regional Track Shoshoni
• RHS: State Golf @ Preston
Saturday, May 14
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• CHS: Regional Track Shoshoni
Monday, May 16
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: State Gold Tournament
Tuesday, May 17
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• RHS: State Golf @ Glendale
Wednesday, May 18
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti and green salad. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.