• Bear Lake County Library Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208- 847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
.• BLHS: BBB vs Marsh Valley 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec 16
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• BLHS: Wrestling vs Rich TBA.
• BLHS: GBB @ Green River Tournament TBA.
• BLHS: BBB Preston Tournament
• RHS: GBB @ Telos 6:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec 17
• Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch. Shirley Harris entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, Dec 18
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Wrestling @ Kemmerer All Day
• CHS: Wrestling @ Kemmerer All Day.
• CHS: BBB/GBB @ Shoshoni Tournament All Day.
• RHS: BWR vs Lyman Quad 11:00 a.m.
• RHS: BBB @ Wendover 1:00 p.m.
• RHS: GBB @ Westside 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
•Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: GBB vs Marsh Valley 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot Turkey Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: BBB vs Sugar Salem 4:00 p.m.