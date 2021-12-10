Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Library Open Monday         through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and   Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Call or come to get info on new events 208-   847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

.• BLHS: BBB vs Marsh Valley 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 16

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• BLHS: Wrestling vs Rich TBA.

• BLHS: GBB @ Green River Tournament TBA.

BLHS: BBB Preston Tournament

RHS: GBB @ Telos 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec 17

Community Center:  Spaghetti Lunch. Shirley Harris entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Saturday, Dec 18

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: Wrestling @ Kemmerer All Day

• CHS: Wrestling @ Kemmerer All Day.

• CHS: BBB/GBB @ Shoshoni Tournament All Day.

• RHS: BWR vs Lyman Quad 11:00 a.m.

RHS: BBB @ Wendover 1:00 p.m.

• RHS: GBB @ Westside 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

•Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: GBB vs Marsh Valley 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot Turkey Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Centerp.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: BBB vs Sugar Salem 4:00 p.m.

