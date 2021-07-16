• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday July 21
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Swedish Meatball Noodles Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
Thursday July 22
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Supreme taco Crunch Wrap Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6 p.m. at Community Center.
Friday July 23
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
Saturday July 24
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Salmon BBQ Fundraise & Burgers in S. Charles 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Monday July 26
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday July 27
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call or come in or call to get info on new events 208-8471664
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. in hospital board room.
Wednesday July 28
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot Turkey Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).