Wednesday, January 29

Community Center: Bingo at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center

BLHS: GBB at Aberdeen at 4 p.m.

CJHS: BBB at Farson 4 p.m.

CHS: WR at Mt. View TBA

Thursday, January 30

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center

Community Center: Sausage Biscuit & Gravy lunch at noon.

CHS: BBB vs/ Mt. View at 6 p.m.

RHS: BBB Freshman vs. Lyman at 6 p.m.

RHS: GBB Freshman vs. Lyman at 6 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Community Center: Shirley Harris at 11:30 a.m. followed by Roast Beef lunch at noon.

BLHS: WR Sugar Tournament

CHS: WR at Ron Thon TBA

CHS: BBB at Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.

CHS: GBB at Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.

■ RMS: BBB vs Lyman 8 a.m.

RHS: GBB at ICS at 2 p.m.

RHS: BBB at ICS at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

BLHS: WR Sugar Tournament

BLHS: BBB Malad at BL

CHS: BBB w/Kemmerer 12,1:30,3 p.m.

CHS: GBB w/Kemmerer 12,1:30,3 p.m.

RHS: WR Regionals @ Rich all day

RMS: BBB Tournament at Big Piney all day

RHS: GBB vs. Duchesne at 3 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at community center.

Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome

Tuesday, February 4

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Fish Sandwich/Soup lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

BLHS: GBB Districts

CJHS: BBB w/Kemmerer at 3:30 pm

Wednesday, February 5

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.

Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

BLHS: BBB West Side at 4 p.m.

