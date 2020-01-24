Wednesday, January 29
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ BLHS: GBB at Aberdeen at 4 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Farson 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR at Mt. View TBA
Thursday, January 30
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Sausage Biscuit & Gravy lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ CHS: BBB vs/ Mt. View at 6 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB Freshman vs. Lyman at 6 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB Freshman vs. Lyman at 6 p.m.
Friday, January 31
■ Community Center: Shirley Harris at 11:30 a.m. followed by Roast Beef lunch at noon.
■ BLHS: WR Sugar Tournament
■ CHS: WR at Ron Thon TBA
■ CHS: BBB at Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.
■ CHS: GBB at Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.
■ RMS: BBB vs Lyman 8 a.m.
■ RHS: GBB at ICS at 2 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB at ICS at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 1
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: WR Sugar Tournament
■ BLHS: BBB Malad at BL
■ CHS: BBB w/Kemmerer 12,1:30,3 p.m.
■ CHS: GBB w/Kemmerer 12,1:30,3 p.m.
■ RHS: WR Regionals @ Rich all day
■ RMS: BBB Tournament at Big Piney all day
■ RHS: GBB vs. Duchesne at 3 p.m.
Monday, February 3
■ Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at community center.
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome
Tuesday, February 4
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Fish Sandwich/Soup lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: GBB Districts
■ CJHS: BBB w/Kemmerer at 3:30 pm
Wednesday, February 5
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.
■ Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ BLHS: BBB West Side at 4 p.m.