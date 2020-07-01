Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesday, July 8

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Alfredo Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Thursday, July 9

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Turkey Sandwich Lunch.

• Garden City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

Friday, July 10

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Spaghetti Lunch.

Tuesday, July 14

• Paris City Council Meeting: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Wednesday, July 15

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Lasagna Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council Meeting: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

