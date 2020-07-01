• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday, July 8
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Alfredo Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, July 9
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Turkey Sandwich Lunch.
• Garden City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
Friday, July 10
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Spaghetti Lunch.
Tuesday, July 14
• Paris City Council Meeting: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, July 15
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Lasagna Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council Meeting: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
