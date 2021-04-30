• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 5
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle - $25 per entry and weekly winner for next 18 weeks. Also weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball West Side at Bear Lake.
Thursday, May 6
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Baseball Soda Springs at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Track at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Softball at Soda Springs.
• RHS: Track Region Evanston 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, May 7
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Clover Creek Jam Night: Senior Center at 6 p.m. Please wear masks and bring your own snacks or drinks. For questions please call Shelly Green at 208-390-4726.
• BLHS: Rodeo beginning at 4 p.m.
• BLMS: Track meet 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• CHS: Track BYU Invitational.
• RHS: Track at BYU 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
• Centre Theatre: Volunteer cleanup! 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Rodeo all day.
• BLHS: JV Softball tournament at Bear Lake.
• CHS: Track BYU Invitational.
• CJHS: Track at Jackson at 12 p.m.
• RHS: Track at BYU 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, May 10
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at School Board room.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: BB Districts at TBA.
• BLHS: Softball Districts at TBA.
Tuesday, May 11
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS: Track District Meet.
• BLHS: BB Districts at TBA.
• BLHS: Softball Districts at TBA.
• CJHS: Track Best of the Best Tournament (Rawlins) TBA.
Wednesday, May 12
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Track District Meet at Soda Springs.