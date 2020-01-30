Wednesday, February 5

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.

Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

BLHS: BBB West Side at 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Community Center: Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon. n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.

BLHS: GBB - Districts Home vs. Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

RMS: BBB at Star Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, February 7

Community Center: Shelly and Cordell Green at 11:30 a.m. followed by Pork Roast lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

BLHS: BBB - @ Aberdeen at 4 p.m.

CHS: WR at Bridgerland Tournament (Kemmerer) TBA

RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day

RHS: GBB vs. Tabiona at 3:30 p.m.

RHS: BBB vs. Tabiona at 3:30 p.m.

RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day

Saturday, February 8

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: GBB - Districts

CHS: BBB w/LSRV 12,1:30,3

CHS: GBB w/LSRV 12,1:30,3

CJHS: BBB at Mt View 10 a.m.

CJHS: BBB at Lyman 1:30 p.m.

RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day

RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day

RHS: GBB Freshman Tournament at Evanston all day

RMS: BBB at Lyman/Mt. View 10 a.m.

RHS: BBB at West Side at 1 p.m.

RHS: GBB at Wendover at 2 p.m.

Monday, February 10

BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at school board room.

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome

BLHS: GBB - Districts

Tuesday, February 11

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center

Community Center: Circuit Breaker Tax Info at noon, Chef Salad lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at district office.

St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: BBB - Soda at BL at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

BLHS: GBB - Districts

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.