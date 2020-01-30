Wednesday, February 5
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.
■ Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: BBB West Side at 4 p.m.
Thursday, February 6
■ Community Center: Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon. n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts Home vs. Aberdeen at 7 p.m.
■ RMS: BBB at Star Valley at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, February 7
■ Community Center: Shelly and Cordell Green at 11:30 a.m. followed by Pork Roast lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ BLHS: BBB - @ Aberdeen at 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR at Bridgerland Tournament (Kemmerer) TBA
■ RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day
■ RHS: GBB vs. Tabiona at 3:30 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB vs. Tabiona at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 8
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts
■ CHS: BBB w/LSRV 12,1:30,3
■ CHS: GBB w/LSRV 12,1:30,3
■ CJHS: BBB at Mt View 10 a.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Lyman 1:30 p.m.
■ RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center all day
■ RHS: GBB Freshman Tournament at Evanston all day
■ RMS: BBB at Lyman/Mt. View 10 a.m.
■ RHS: BBB at West Side at 1 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB at Wendover at 2 p.m.
Monday, February 10
■ BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at school board room.
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts
Tuesday, February 11
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Circuit Breaker Tax Info at noon, Chef Salad lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at district office.
■ St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
■ Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: BBB - Soda at BL at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, February 12
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts