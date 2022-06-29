• Bear Lake County Library: Open Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come in to get info on new events: 208-847-1664.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Weds-Fri, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 29
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Enchilada lasagna lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 208-847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Bear Lake Co. Fairgrounds 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
• BL Library: Summer story hour 11 a.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. French dip lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, July 1
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. French dip lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, July 2
• Morning farmer's market at Oregon Trail Center.
• Paris City: Stars and Stripes Run 7 a.m.
• Paris City: Evening in Paris live music 6 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, July 3
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• LDS services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th and N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 4
• Paris: Flag-raising ceremony at Memorial Park 6 a.m.
• Paris: Chuckwagon breakfast 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
• Montpelier: Rotary chuckwagon breakfast, Allinger Park, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
• Paris: Patriotic Pageant, Paris Tabernacle, 11 a.m.
• Paris: Parade 1 p.m.
• Paris: Youth Rodeo 2:30 p.m.
• Montpelier: Fireworks at Allinger Park at dusk.
• Garden City: Fireworks at Heritage Park, 10 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, July 5
• BL Library: Summer story hour 11 a.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, July 6
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club 10 a.m. Spaghetti lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, July 7
• BL Library: Summer story hour 11 a.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• Community Center: Knit/crochet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Navajo tacos lunch 11:30 a.m. Table tennis 6:30p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, July 8
• Community Center: Knit/crochet 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Chicken cordon bleu lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, July 9
• Morning farmer's market at Oregon Trail Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, July 10
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• LDS services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th and N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 11
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, July 12
• BL Library: Summer story hour 11 a.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, July 13
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting 10 a.m. Chicken fried steak lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.