• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, November 24

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Turkey Dinner Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving !

Friday, Nov. 26

• Community Center: Closed

Free Movie" The Grinch: 1:00 p.m. Centre THEATRE

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN. 3:00 Chamber building

Christmas Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m.

Shop At Home Starts

Saturday, Nov 27

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2

.

Monday, Nov. 29

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. BBQ Rib Patty and Baked Beans Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796). 

• BLHS: GBB VS Firth 4:00 p.m.

