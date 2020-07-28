Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesday, Aug 5

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Roast Beef Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Thursday, Aug 6

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Taco Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

Friday, Aug 7

• Community Center: Dal Sellars Program, Barbeque Chicken Breast Lunch.

Saturday, Aug 8

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.

Monday, Aug 10

• BL County Commissioners Meeting: 9 a.m. at new courthouse.

Tuesday, Aug 11

• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.

• St. Charles City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

• Cokeville Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug 12

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.