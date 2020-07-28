• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday, Aug 5
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Roast Beef Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, Aug 6
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Taco Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
Friday, Aug 7
• Community Center: Dal Sellars Program, Barbeque Chicken Breast Lunch.
Saturday, Aug 8
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.
Monday, Aug 10
• BL County Commissioners Meeting: 9 a.m. at new courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug 11
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug 12
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
