• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Jan 19
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: BBB VS Westside 4:30 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB @Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 20
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pizza/ Salad Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: GBB vs Malad 4:00 p.m.
• CHS: WR @WRIGHT TBA
• RHS: WR vs Evanston and Ridgeline Dual 6:00 p.m.
Friday, January 21
• Community Center: BBQ Pork Ribs/ Coleslaw Lunch. Mario Johnson Entertainment Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Monsterwinterfest: Winter Sports Day
• BLHS: WR Aberdeen Tournament
• BLHS: BBB @Soda Springs 4:00 p.n.
• CHS: WR @ Moorcroft TBA
• CHS: BB @ Saratoga 4:00 p.m.
• RHS: Abeerdeen Tiger Brawl All Day
• RHS: BB @ Tabiona 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 22
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Winterfest: Cisco Disco Tournament 6:00 a.m., Monster 5K 8:30 a.m., Winterfest Village 10 a.m., Cardboard Boat Regatta, 11 a.m. check-in, Polar Plunge 11 a.m. Check-in
• BLHS: GBB Vs West Side 4:00 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB @Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: BB @ encampment 12:00 p.m
• RHS: BB vs ICS 2:00 p.m.
Monday, January 24
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, January 25
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time, 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• BLHS: BBB vs Firth 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Centerp.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: GBB vs Soda Springs 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: WR @ Mt. View 4:00 p.m.