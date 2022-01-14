Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Jan 19

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: BBB VS Westside 4:30 p.m.

• BLHS: BBB @Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 20

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pizza/ Salad Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: GBB vs Malad 4:00 p.m.

• CHS: WR @WRIGHT TBA

• RHS: WR vs Evanston and Ridgeline Dual 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 21

• Community Center: BBQ Pork Ribs/ Coleslaw Lunch. Mario Johnson Entertainment Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Monsterwinterfest: Winter Sports Day

• BLHS: WR Aberdeen Tournament

• BLHS: BBB @Soda Springs 4:00 p.n.

• CHS: WR @ Moorcroft TBA

• CHS: BB @ Saratoga 4:00 p.m.

• RHS: Abeerdeen Tiger Brawl All Day

• RHS: BB @ Tabiona 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 22

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• Winterfest: Cisco Disco Tournament 6:00 a.m., Monster 5K 8:30 a.m., Winterfest Village 10 a.m., Cardboard Boat Regatta, 11 a.m. check-in, Polar Plunge 11 a.m. Check-in

• BLHS: GBB Vs West Side 4:00 p.m.

• BLHS: BBB @Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.

• CHS: BB @ encampment 12:00 p.m

• RHS: BB vs ICS 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 24

Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, January 25

 • BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time, 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

BLHS: BBB vs Firth 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Centerp.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: GBB vs Soda Springs 4:30 p.m.

• CHS: WR @ Mt. View 4:00 p.m.

