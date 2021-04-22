• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Apr. 28
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet ‘N Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Baseball at Malad.
• BLHS: Softball Firth at Bear Lake.
Thursday, Apr. 29
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Friday, Apr. 30
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Track Tiger/Griz Invitational
• BLHS: Softball Soda Springs at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Track Soda Springs.
• BLHS: Baseball at Soda Springs.
• CJHS: Track at Evanston at 11 a.m.
• CHS: Track at Soda Springs at 12 p.m.
• RHS: Golf at Bear Lake at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• RHS: Track at Millard 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Softball Malad at Bear Lake at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 3
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• RHS: Region Golf at Wasatch Mountain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, May 5
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball West Side at Bear Lake.