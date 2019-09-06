Wednesday, September 11
■ BLHS: 9/11 Commerative 8:00 a.m.
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: @ noon. (Ham and Potato Casserole) lunch at noon.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ CJH: Volleyball @ Farson 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 12
■ BLHS: 3rd Week Grade Check
■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ BL Library: Children's Story Hour @ 10:30 A.M. Toddlers 11-12 for Preschoolers
■ BLMS: FB West Side @ BL 4 p.m.
■ CHS: FB @ Evanston 7 p.m.
■ RHS: VB vs. Duchesne @ 4 p.m.
■ RHS: FB JV @ Star Valley 6 p.m.
■ RHS: VB @ Star Valley 6 p.m.
Friday, September 13
■ Community Center: (Dal Sellers) at 11:30 a.m. followed by (Chicken Enchiladas) lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m
■ BLHS-XC: Tiger/Grizz Invite - IF @ 3 p.m.
■ BLHS FB: JV @ South Fremont
■ CHS: VB Star Valley Tournament.
■ CJHS: VB @ Kemmerer 9 a.m.
■ RHS: VB @ vs Tabiona @ 3:30 p.m
■ RHS: FB @ Gunnison 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at Hospital board room.
■ CHS: VB Star Valley Tournament.
■ CJHS: FB @ Green River 10 a.m.
■ RMS: VB @ vs. Kemmerer @ 9 a.m.
■ RMS: FB vs. Big Piney (7&8) @ 10 a.m.
Monday, September 16
■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at Hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome
Tuesday, September 17
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ BL Library: Children's Story Hour @ 10:30 a.m. Toddlers 11-12 for Preschoolers
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at Hospital board room.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier
Wednesday, September 18
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: @ noon. (Fried Chicken) lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center