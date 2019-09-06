Wednesday, September 11

■ BLHS: 9/11 Commerative 8:00 a.m.

■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: @ noon. (Ham and Potato Casserole) lunch at noon.

■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

■ BLHS: 911 Commemorative.

■ CJH: Volleyball @ Farson 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 12

■ BLHS: 3rd Week Grade Check

■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.

■ BL Library: Children's Story Hour @ 10:30 A.M. Toddlers 11-12 for Preschoolers

■ BLMS: FB West Side @ BL 4 p.m.

■ CHS: FB @ Evanston 7 p.m.

■ RHS: VB vs. Duchesne @ 4 p.m.

■ RHS: FB JV @ Star Valley 6 p.m.

■ RHS: VB @ Star Valley 6 p.m.

Friday, September 13

■ Community Center: (Dal Sellers) at 11:30 a.m. followed by (Chicken Enchiladas) lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m

■ BLHS-XC: Tiger/Grizz Invite - IF @ 3 p.m.

■ BLHS FB: JV @ South Fremont

■ CHS: VB Star Valley Tournament.

■ CJHS: VB @ Kemmerer 9 a.m.

■ RHS: VB @ vs Tabiona @ 3:30 p.m

■ RHS: FB @ Gunnison 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at Hospital board room.

■ CHS: VB Star Valley Tournament.

■ CJHS: FB @ Green River 10 a.m.

■ RMS: VB @ vs. Kemmerer @ 9 a.m.

■ RMS: FB vs. Big Piney (7&8) @ 10 a.m.

Monday, September 16

■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at Hospital board room.

■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome

Tuesday, September 17

■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■ BL Library: Children's Story Hour @ 10:30 a.m. Toddlers 11-12 for Preschoolers

■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.

■ Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at Hospital board room.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier

Wednesday, September 18

■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: @ noon. (Fried Chicken) lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center

Tags