• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday, July 22
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Tip Noodle Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, July 23
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Ham Sandwich Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
Friday, July 24
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.
Saturday, July 25
• Rotary Club Car Show: at Wells C. Stock Park in Montpelier.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.
Tuesday, July 28
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Wednesday, July 29
• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
