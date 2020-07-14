Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesday, July 22

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Tip Noodle Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Thursday, July 23

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Ham Sandwich Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

Friday, July 24

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.

Saturday, July 25

• Rotary Club Car Show: at Wells C. Stock Park in Montpelier.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.

Tuesday, July 28

• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Wednesday, July 29

• Community Center: Knitting Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

