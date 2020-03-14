Wednesday March 18
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon, BBQ Pork Ribs lunch at noon.
• Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
• Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library
• BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door). For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780
Thursday March 19
• Community Center: Taco Soup lunch at noon
• Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall
• Paris City: Open Meeting at 7 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier
Friday March 20
• Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
• Community Center: Dal Sellars at 11:30 a.m., Book Club at noon, followed by Ham lunch at noon
Saturday March 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
Sunday March 22
• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: All church services have been canceled.
Monday March 23
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room
Tuesday March 24
• Art Guild: 9 a.m. at the Community Center
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
• Community Center: Beef Tex Mex Casserole lunch at noon
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
• Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday March 25
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon, Chicken Cordon Blu lunch at noon
• Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
• Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.
• Bloomington City: Council Meeting at 7 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780