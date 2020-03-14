Wednesday March 18

• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon, BBQ Pork Ribs lunch at noon.

• Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

• Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library

• BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.

• Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door). For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780

Thursday March 19

• Community Center: Taco Soup lunch at noon

• Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall

• Paris City: Open Meeting at 7 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier

Friday March 20

• Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

• Community Center: Dal Sellars at 11:30 a.m., Book Club at noon, followed by Ham lunch at noon

Saturday March 21

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

Sunday March 22

• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: All church services have been canceled.

Monday March 23

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room

Tuesday March 24

• Art Guild: 9 a.m. at the Community Center

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

• Community Center: Beef Tex Mex Casserole lunch at noon

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

• Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

Wednesday March 25

• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon, Chicken Cordon Blu lunch at noon

• Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

• Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

• BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.

• Bloomington City: Council Meeting at 7 p.m.

• Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.