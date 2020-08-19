Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Aug 26

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork tenderloin Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Sharp Shooter Camera Club: 7 p.m. E-mail invitation only. For information or a Zoom invitation, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Thursday, Aug 27

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Hot dog bar Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• RHS: VB vs Duchesne at 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug 28

• Community Center: Gary Scott Program, Turkey Lunch.

• BLHS: VB Cokeville Tournament

• BLHS: CC Terry Jones Invitational at Malad at 4 p.m.

• BLHS: JV FB at Rich at 4 p.m.

• BLHS: FB at Rich at 7 p.m.

• CHS: FB at Kemmerer (scrimmage w/Big Piney/ Kemmerer at 2 p.m.)

• RHS: VB at Cokeville Tournament all day

• RHS: FB vs Bear Lake at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 29

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.

• BLHS: VB Cokeville Tournament

• RHS: VB at Cokeville Tournament all day

Tuesday, Sept 1

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

• BLHS: VB Grace at BL at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 2

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken fried steak Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

