• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, March 9
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fajita Bowl area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, March 10
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• Montpelier Planning and Zoning: 7:00 p.m. at City Hall
• BLHS: SB @Shelly
Friday, March 11
• Community Center: Shepard's Pie. Colson & Hattie Mattson entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, March 12
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, March 14
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
Tuesday, March 15
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday, March 16
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.