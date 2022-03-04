Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, March 9

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fajita Bowl area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Thursday, March 10

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.           Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

Montpelier Planning and Zoning: 7:00 p.m. at City Hall

• BLHS: SB @Shelly

Friday, March 11

 • Community Center: Shepard's Pie. Colson & Hattie Mattson entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Saturday, March 12

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Monday, March 14

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.

Tuesday, March 15

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Alcoholic Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

 Wednesday, March 16

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Softball @ Preston

