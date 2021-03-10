• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Mar. 10
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: 1st day of Spring Sports.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room.
Thursday, Mar. 11
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Story Hour 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. French Dip Sandwich/Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room.
Friday, Mar. 12
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Zita Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, Mar. 13
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: LLWR
Sunday, Mar. 14
• Daylight Savings Time: Don’t forget to change your clocks!
Monday, Mar. 15
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room.
• CJHS: Track practice begins.
• CHS: Track starts.
Tuesday, Mar. 16
• BL Library: Learning Time 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Story Hour 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Paris City Council: 7 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room.
Wednesday, Mar. 17
• St. Patrick’s Day!
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Corn Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter book club at 7 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room.