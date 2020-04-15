• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
Wednesday, April 22
• Community Center: Crunchy almond turkey casserole lunch - call in for order
• Bloomington City: Council meeting at Bloomington City Hall at 7 p.m.
• Montpelier City: Council meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 24
• Community Center: Baked spaghetti lunch - call in for order.
Tuesday, April 28
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. – by teleconference
Wednesday, April 29
• Community Center: Beef enchilada lunch - call in for order