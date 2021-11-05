• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Nov 10
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Chop Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Nov. 11
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pork Egg Roll and Fried Rice Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier Planning & Zoning: 7:00 p.m. Montpelier City Hall
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, Nov 12
• Community Center: Chicken Spaghetti Lunch. Sarah Argyle entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: State FB @Laramie TBA
Saturday, Nov 13
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: GBB @ Firth 4:30 p.m.
• RHS: RHSFB State Finals TBA
• CHS: State FB @Laramie TBA
• Community Center: Gingerbread House building 4:00 p.m. and Craft Fair 12-5 p.m. and Grinch visit 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon.
• Montpelier Bear Lake Chamber: Noon at Chamber of Commerce building.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. French Dip/ Onion Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• RHS: RHS Choir Concert 7:00 p.m. at Rich High School.