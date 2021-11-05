Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Nov 10

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Chop Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Thursday, Nov. 11

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pork Egg Roll and Fried Rice Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier Planning & Zoning: 7:00 p.m. Montpelier City Hall

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

Friday, Nov 12

• Community Center:  Chicken Spaghetti Lunch. Sarah Argyle entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• CHS: State FB @Laramie TBA

Saturday, Nov 13

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: GBB @ Firth 4:30 p.m.

• RHS: RHSFB State Finals TBA

• CHS: State FB @Laramie TBA

• Community Center: Gingerbread House building 4:00 p.m. and Craft Fair 12-5 p.m. and Grinch visit 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

•  Montpelier Bear Lake Chamber:  Noon at Chamber of Commerce building.

•  Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. French Dip/ Onion Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• RHS: RHS Choir Concert 7:00 p.m. at Rich High School.

