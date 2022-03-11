• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, March 16
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Softball @ Preston
Thursday, March 17
• St. Patrick's Day
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-School ers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Corn beef and cabbage Lunch . Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• Historical Society: OTC Board room 4:00 PM.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6:00 p.m. at Allred Center
• BLHS: Track Invite @Hazleton
• BLHS: Softball @ Wendell 4:30 PM
• CHS: State BB @ Casper
Friday, March 18
• Community Center: Chicken /Bacon Bubble-up Bake . April Matthews entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Softball @ Declo 4:00 PM
• CHS: State BB @ Casper
Saturday, March 19
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Saturday, March 20
• First Day of Spring
Monday, March 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, March 22
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLMH Hospital board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room
Wednesday, March 23
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Baseball @ Preston