Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, March 16

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Softball @ Preston

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick's Day

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-School ers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center:  Corn beef and cabbage Lunch . Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• Historical Society: OTC Board room 4:00 PM.

• BL Quilt Guild: 6:00 p.m. at Allred Center

• BLHS: Track Invite @Hazleton

• BLHS: Softball @ Wendell 4:30 PM

•  CHS: State BB @ Casper

Friday, March 18

• Community Center: Chicken /Bacon Bubble-up Bake . April Matthews entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: Softball @ Declo 4:00 PM

• CHS: State BB @ Casper

Saturday, March 19

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

 

Saturday, March 20

 •   First Day of Spring

Monday, March 21

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, March 22

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLMH Hospital board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room

Wednesday, March 23

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• BLHS: Baseball @ Preston

 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you