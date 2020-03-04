Wednesday, March 11

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Circuit Breaker: at 1 p.m.

Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.

BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.

Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Thursday, March 12

Community Center: Cheese Hamburger lunch at noon, Art Night at 6 p.m.

Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Friday, March 13

Community Center: Heber Dunford at 11:30 a.m. followed by Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.

Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

BLHS: Softball at Hurricane

Saturday, March 14

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: Softball at Hurricane

Monday, March 16

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: 5th District All Star Basketball Games at Pocatello

CHS: TR Practices Begin

Tuesday, March 17

Art Guild: 9 a.m. at Community Center

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Corn Beef lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: Baseball at Logan (Green Canyon)

Wednesday, March 18

Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. BBQ Pork Ribs lunch at noon.

Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.

Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

