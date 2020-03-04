Wednesday, March 11
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Circuit Breaker: at 1 p.m.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
Thursday, March 12
■ Community Center: Cheese Hamburger lunch at noon, Art Night at 6 p.m.
■ Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Friday, March 13
■ Community Center: Heber Dunford at 11:30 a.m. followed by Spaghetti/Salad lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ BLHS: Softball at Hurricane
Saturday, March 14
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: Softball at Hurricane
Monday, March 16
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: 5th District All Star Basketball Games at Pocatello
■ CHS: TR Practices Begin
Tuesday, March 17
■ Art Guild: 9 a.m. at Community Center
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Corn Beef lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: Baseball at Logan (Green Canyon)
Wednesday, March 18
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. BBQ Pork Ribs lunch at noon.
■ Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
■ BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.
■ Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.