Wednesday March 4
Community Center: Knitting Club at 10- a.m. Bing at 10:30 a.m. Specialist at noon Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon.
Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall
Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
Thursday March 5
Art Guild: 10 a.m.at Community Center
Community Center: Grilled Cheese and Soup lunch at noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier
Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at Visitors Centers
BLHS: BBB at Boise
CHS: BBB State at Casper
Friday March 6
Community Center: Social Hour at 11:30 a.m. followed by Pork Roast lunch at noon.
Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
BLHS: BBB at Boise
Saturday March 7
Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
BLHS: BBB at Boise
Monday March 9
BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at School Board Room
Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room
Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness y p.m. All ages Welcome
CHS: TR Long Distance Practice Start
Tuesday March 10
Community Center: Art Guild at 9 a.m.
BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool story Hour at 11 a.m.
Community Center: Philly Cheese Sloppy Joe lunch at noon
BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed b Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office
St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall
Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall
Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier
Wednesday March 11
Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon
Circuit Breaker: 1 p.m.
Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library
Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780
Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.