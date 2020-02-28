Wednesday March 4

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10- a.m. Bing at 10:30 a.m. Specialist at noon Chicken Fried Steak lunch at noon.

Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall

Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

Thursday March 5

Art Guild: 10 a.m.at Community Center

Community Center: Grilled Cheese and Soup lunch at noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier

Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at Visitors Centers

BLHS: BBB at Boise

CHS: BBB State at Casper

Friday March 6

Community Center: Social Hour at 11:30 a.m. followed by Pork Roast lunch at noon.

Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

BLHS: BBB at Boise

Saturday March 7

Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: BBB at Boise

Monday March 9

BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at School Board Room

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room

Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness y p.m. All ages Welcome

CHS: TR Long Distance Practice Start

Tuesday March 10

Community Center: Art Guild at 9 a.m.

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Philly Cheese Sloppy Joe lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed b Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office

St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall

Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier

Wednesday March 11

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10:30 a.m., Specialist at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon

Circuit Breaker: 1 p.m.

Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library

Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family Services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780

Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

BLMH: Healthier You at 7 p.m.

