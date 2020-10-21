Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Ham Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Sharp Shooters: For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).

Thursday, Oct. 29

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Navajo Tacos Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• CHS: VB Regional in Cokeville TBA

Friday, Oct. 30

• Community Center: Marden Phelps Program at Noon, Beef Tip Noodles Lunch.

• BLHS: VB State at Buhl HS at 12 noon

• BLHS: FB Playoff 1st Round at 12 noon

• RHS: VB State Tournament at Roosevelt all day

• RHS: FB Quarterfinals at home sites all day

Saturday, Oct. 31

• HALLOWEEN!!

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.

• BLHS: VB State at Buhl HS at 12 noon

• BLHS: XC State at 12 noon

• CJHS: GBB Tournament (A only) at 8 a.m

• CJHS: WR at Pinedale TBA

• CHS: VB Regional in Cokeville TBA

• RMS: WR Green River Tournament at 9 a.m.

• RMS: GBB at Evanston at 9 a.m.

• RHS: VB State Tournament at Roosevelt all day

Sunday, Nov. 1

• Daylight Savings Time Ends:  Remember to Change your clocks!

• BLHS: VB State at Buhl High School at 12 noon

Tuesday, Nov. 3

• ELECTION DAY: Don’t forget to vote!

• BLHS: GBB first day of practice at 12 noon

• CJHS: GBB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Casserole Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).

• CHS: VB State at Casper TBA

