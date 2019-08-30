Wednesday, September 4
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Sweet & Sour Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, September 5
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Greater BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 8:30 a.m. at visitors center.
■ BLHS: HS VB: @ Rich 4 p.m.
■ BLMS: FB Grace @ BL 4 p.m.
Friday, September 6
■ Community Center: (PROGRAM) at 11:30 a.m. followed by (MENU) lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m
■ BLHS: VB: Peg Peterson TOURNAMENT @ HIGLAND
■ BLHS: FFA @ STATE FAIR
■ BLHS: FB @ JACKSON 7 P.M.
JV @ 4 P.M.
Saturday, September 7
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: XC CARDINAL CLASSIC @ SODA ZSPRINGS 9 A.M.
Monday, September 9
■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Meditation and Mindfulness 6 p.m. All ages Welcome
■ BLHS: FFA DAIRY CONTEST 9:30 A.M.
Tuesday, September 10
■ BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.
■ St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
■ Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, September 11
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. (MENU) lunch at noon.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: 911 Commemorative