• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change due to low supply of some products. Thank you for your support of the Bear Lake Senior Center.
