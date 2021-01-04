• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, Limit of 10 people at a time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• Community Center: Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB at Firth at 7:30 p.m.
• BLHS: GBB Soda at BL.
Thursday, Jan. 7
• Community Center: Tacos Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB at West Side at 7:30 p.m.
• BLHS: WR Cokeville at Bear Lake at 6 p.m.
• CHS: BBB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
• CHS: GBB with Kemmerer at 5:30 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Bear Lake TBA.
• RHS: BBB vs. North Summit at 4 p.m.
• RHS: WR at Kemmerer at 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
• Community Center: Pork Noodle Casserole Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: GBB at Aberdeen.
• CHS: BBB with Star Valley 10th Grade at 4 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Thermopolis Duals TBA.
• RHS: GBB at West Side at 1 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. West Side at 4 p.m.
• RHS: WR Quad at Lyman at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
• BLHS: WR at Bear Lake at 8 a.m.
• BLHS: GBB at Rich at 3 p.m.
• RHS: WR at Bear Lake Tournament at 10 a.m.
• RHS: GBB vs. Bear Lake at 10 a.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Tintic at 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at School District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS: BBB vs. South Fremont at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Community Center: Beef Tips Over Noodles Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).