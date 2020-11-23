• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, there will be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery only. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Community Center: Ham Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters: For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• CHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• RHS: Early Release Thanksgiving Holiday
Thursday, Nov. 26
• Community Center: CLOSED for Thanksgiving.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• CHS: No School Thanksgiving Holiday
• RHS: Early Release Thanksgiving Holiday
Friday, Nov. 27
• Community Center: CLOSED for Thanksgiving.
Saturday, Nov. 28
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: BBB first day of competition
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• Community Center: Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: WR first day of competition
• BLHS: GBB Grace at Bear Lake at 5:30 p.m.