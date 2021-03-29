• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Mar. 31
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Spring Break.
• CHS: Spring Break.
• RHS: Spring Break.
• BLHS: Golf at American Falls.
• CHS: Track at Mt. View TBA.
Thursday, Apr. 1
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Crunch Wrap Supreme Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Spring Break.
• CHS: Spring Break.
• RHS: Spring Break.
• BLHS: Track — Beaver Bulldog.
• CJHS: Track at Evanston at 2 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 2
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Baseball — Buhl Tournament.
• BLHS: Track — Firth Cougar Classic
Saturday, Apr. 3
• Easter Egg Hung: 12 O’Clock Noon at Wells C Stock Park — sponsored by Montpelier Chamber of Commerce.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• RHS: Track at Duchesne at 8 a.m.
• RHS: Golf at TBA.
Monday, Apr. 5
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Apr. 6
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: Golf at Snake River — Blackfoot vs. boys & girls.
• BLHS: Softball — Firth at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Baseball at Marsh Valley at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Apr. 7
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Glazed Sticky Chicken Over Rice Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball at Malad.