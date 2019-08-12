Wednesday, August 14
■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club: No Meeting due to the fair
■ Bear Lake High School registration: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm MDT
■ Bear Lake County Fair Parade: 6 p.m.
■ Bear Lake County Fair Bren Hill , free stage
■ Bear Lake County Fair ATV races : 7:30 p.m. ( Tickets Required)
Thursday, August 15
■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair
■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ IMPRA Rodeo 7 p.m
Friday, August 16
■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair
■Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ IMPRA Rodeo, 7 p.m.
■ Bear Lake County Fair: Justin James Hypnotist Special Show- Admission Charged
Saturday, August 17
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Bear Lake County Horse pulls : 2 p.m
■ Bear Lake County Fair Concert: Lyza Bull, Mattie June, Yahosh. 8: p.m.
Monday, August 19
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.
Tuesday, August 20
■ BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30
■ Community Center: Soup and Salad Bar
■ School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.
■ St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
■ Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, August 21
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the community center
■ Bear Lake County SCHOOL STARTS