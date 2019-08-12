Wednesday, August 14

■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Rotary Club: No Meeting due to the fair

■ Bear Lake High School registration: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm MDT

■ Bear Lake County Fair Parade: 6 p.m.

 ■ Bear Lake County Fair Bren Hill , free stage

■ Bear Lake County Fair ATV races : 7:30 p.m. ( Tickets Required)

 

Thursday, August 15

■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair

■ Garden City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ IMPRA Rodeo 7 p.m

Friday, August 16

■ Community Center: Closed for the Fair

■Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

■ IMPRA Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Bear Lake County Fair: Justin James Hypnotist Special Show- Admission Charged

Saturday, August 17

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Bear Lake County Horse pulls : 2 p.m

 Bear Lake County Fair Concert:  Lyza Bull, Mattie June, Yahosh.  8: p.m.

Monday, August 19

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ BL County Commissioners: 9:00 a.m. at school board room.

Tuesday, August 20

■ BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30

■ Community Center: Soup and Salad Bar

■ School Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. at district office.

■ St. Charles City Council: 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

■ Cokeville City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, August 21

■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the community center

■ Bear Lake County SCHOOL STARTS

