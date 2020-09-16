• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Hamburger Steak Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
• BLMS: VB at Malad at 5 p.m.
• CJHS: FB with Star Valley at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Shredded Barbecue Chicken Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLMS: FB home game at 4:30
• BLHS: VB at Grace at 5 p.m.
• RMS: VB vs. Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
• RHS: VB vs. USDB at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
• Community Center: Linda Walker and Pat Burdick Program, Fried Chicken Lunch.
• BLHS: XC Bear Lake Invitational
• BLHS: JV FB West Side at BL at 4 p.m.
• BLHS: FB West Side at BL at 7 p.m.
• CHS: FB with Pinedale at 1 p.m.
• CHS: VB with Lyman at 4,5,6 p.m.
• RHS: VB vs. Mt. Vernon at 6 p.m.
• RHS: FB at North Summit at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• CHS: JV VB with Lyman at 10 a.m.
• CHS: JV VB with Mt. View at 1 p.m.
• RMS: FB at Lyman at 9 a.m.
• RHS: VB vs. Mt. View at 10 a.m.
• RHS: VB vs. ICS at 12:45 p.m.
• RMS: VB vs. Lyman at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room
• BLHS: Fall Sports Pictures
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Broccoli Sir Fry Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
• BLHS: VB Soda at BL at 5 p.m.
• CHS: FB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.