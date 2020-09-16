Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Hamburger Steak Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

• BLMS: VB at Malad at 5 p.m.

• CJHS: FB with Star Valley at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Shredded Barbecue Chicken Lunch.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

• BLMS: FB home game at 4:30

• BLHS: VB at Grace at 5 p.m.

• RMS: VB vs. Kemmerer at 4 p.m.

• RHS: VB vs. USDB at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

• Community Center: Linda Walker and Pat Burdick Program, Fried Chicken Lunch.

• BLHS: XC Bear Lake Invitational

• BLHS: JV FB West Side at BL at 4 p.m.

• BLHS: FB West Side at BL at 7 p.m.

• CHS: FB with Pinedale at 1 p.m.

• CHS: VB with Lyman at 4,5,6 p.m.

• RHS: VB vs. Mt. Vernon at 6 p.m.

• RHS: FB at North Summit at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.

• CHS: JV VB with Lyman at 10 a.m.

• CHS: JV VB with Mt. View at 1 p.m.

• RMS: FB at Lyman at 9 a.m.

• RHS: VB vs. Mt. View at 10 a.m.

• RHS: VB vs. ICS at 12:45 p.m.

• RMS: VB vs. Lyman at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room

• BLHS: Fall Sports Pictures

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Beef Broccoli Sir Fry Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

• BLHS: VB Soda at BL at 5 p.m.

• CHS: FB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.

