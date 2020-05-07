• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
Wednesday, May 13
• Community Center: Fried Chicken lunch - call in for order
Thursday, May 14
• Garden City Council: at 5 p.m.
Friday, May 15
• Community Center: Beef tips over noodles lunch - call in for order.
Tuesday, May 19
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. by teleconference
Wednesday, May 20
• Community Center: Turkey lunch - call in for order
• Bloomington City: Council Meeting at 7 p.m.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. by teleconference