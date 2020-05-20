• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
The Senior Center will open to the public again on June 17, Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
• Community Center: Fried chicken lunch - call in for order
Friday, May 29
• Community Center: Sweet and sour chicken lunch - call in for order.
Tuesday, June 2
• Georgetown City Council: at 7 p.m. by teleconference.
• Paris City Council: at 7:30 p.m. by teleconference.
Wednesday, June 3
• Community Center: Ham lunch - call in for order
• Bloomington City Council: at 7 p.m.
• Montpelier City Council: at 7:30 p.m. by teleconference